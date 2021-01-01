Tarnhelm’s Tome of Wonder: An Original Edition Toolkit is large collection of optional rules and subsystems for the original 1974 (0e) version of the world’s most popular tabletop fantasy roleplaying game (and modern clones), with a selection of new monsters, treasures and ideas for dungeon and wilderness hazards tossed in for good measure. Many of the optional rules are modern renditions of the better house rules the author used with his Original Edition games in the 1970s. This volume may be thought of as a revised and greatly expanded edition of our free Tarnhelm’s Terrible Tome (from 2014) presented entirely as optional modules instead of as a supplement revising the game.

Tarnhelm’s Tome of Wonderi s full of options — some of them mutually exclusive as they provide different ways of doing basically the same thing. It’s a toolkit for an Original Edition Referee to select from to use as written or as a starting point for homebrewed material that better fits their needs.

Section I provides many optional rules and systems for Backgrounds and Talents, Heroic Characters, Psychic Gifts, Variant classes, Combat Stunts, Mobs, Hit Point Powered Magic, Common Magic, Divine Intervention, Funerals and Tombs, Mooks, Property and Finance, Psionics, Death and Dying, Encumbrance and Movement, Allegiance (replacing Alignment), Wound Points, and about 40 more!

Section II covers the “endgame” where PCs run their own domains and provides two systems: one simple and one more complex. Basic rules for mass combat are also provided.

Section III has more monsters (mythos monsters and human cultists) and guidelines for NPC adventuring groups.

Section IV provides over 40 pages of new new treasures, including some designed for use with some of the optional rules in Section I.

Section V talks about “hazards” for both dungeons and wilderness areas.

Section VI provides two different system for mutations — one simple, one complex. Although these guidelines are mainly intended for Referees to mutate monsters, these rules can work for mutated player characters.

Section VII gives a selection of comic book style superpowers designed to work with the Original Edition. While brief, experimental rules for superpowered PCs are included, this section is really for the Referee to model comic book superheroes should the PCs ever encounter any.

Section VIII gives some simple rules for firearms of different eras.

Section IX provides useful random tables for the Referee.

What Do You Get?

If you buy the paid tablet/digest version of the Tarnhelm’s Tome of Wonders ($9.95 on DrivethruRPG) you receive the following:

a pdf of the single-column digest-sized version — 380 pages, with art

a pdf of the “Condensed” letter-sized, two column version — 144 pages, with art (i.e. the upcoming PWYW version with art in the large white spaces)

bonus epub and mobi versions for ebook readers

a zip file containing editable .docx, .rtf, .odt, and markdown file formats of a special “SRD” version (single column, letter-sized, fully editable).

The bonus epub and mobi versions contain tables. Many ebook (especially epub) readers display tables in a single column unreadable mess. Epub reader software designed to display epub3 files usually have no problem with the tables. Note that tables in epub and mobi files may not adapt well to small screen devices. Some ebook readers do not display all of the art. The mobi format does not appear to support the graphic fonts used as decorative space-fillers. The epub and mobi conversions have minor font size issues not present in the pdf version, but are quite usable if your ebook reader displays tables properly.

Which versions of the world’s most popular fantasy roleplaying game can I use with Tarnhelm’s Tome of Wonder?

Tarnhelm’s Tome of Wonder was written for the original edition of the game (published as a digest-sized boxed set in 1974) and its numerous popular modern day clones. As the B/X version (published in 1981) is very similar in many ways, most of the material in Tarnhelm’s Tome of Wonder should also work without much conversion in B/X and B/X clone games.